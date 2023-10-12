HamberMenu
Telangana HC issues notices to Centre, State over illegal parking of vehicles on highways causing fatal accidents

Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Central and the State governments taking up the letter suo moto as PIL petition.

October 12, 2023 04:57 am | Updated 04:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Responding to a letter written by a citizen who lost his daughter after ramming his motorcycle into a lorry parked illegally on national highway in Kamareddy, Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Central and the State governments taking up the letter suo moto as PIL petition.

A mason, D. Nagaraju of Nizamabad town, was riding his bike with his wife Rekha and nine-year-old daughter Vaibhavi sitting pillion when the accident occurred on September 19. The family was heading to Kamareddy on some personal work. The motorcycle crashed into a lorry illegally parked on the highway resulting in fractures on legs to the couple while their daughter died of head injury.

Mr. Nagaraju stated in his letter that illegal parking of heavy vehicles was resulting in fatal road accidents. Family members of the road accident victims were being left in the lurch, he stated. The mason cited another road crash reported on Rajeev Rahadari recently. Three engineering students lost their lives after the four-wheeler they were travelling in hit a heavy vehicle parked illegally on the Hyderabad-Karimnagar road.

Mr. Nagaraju stated that the governments were not taking any steps to check haphazard and illegal parking of vehicles on national and State highways. Unaware of the vehicles parked on the roads without any indications or glow signs, motorists were hitting them and losing their lives, he stated.

The bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar issued notices to the Secretary of Union Ministry of Surface Transport, Telangana Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Secretaries of Home, Transport, Roads and Buildings and Transport Commissioner. The officials were directed to file their responses in the matter within six weeks.

