Telangana HC issue notices to State govt. in Bandi’s plea to quash remand order, gives liberty to move bail plea in lower court

April 06, 2023 03:24 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the State government in a writ petition filed by Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay of BJP seeking to suspend the lower court order remanding him in judicial custody in SSC question paper leak case and gave him the liberty to move bail petition in the lower court.

Chief Justice of the HC, Ujjal Bhuyan, hearing the petition moved in the form of lunch motion, said the plea would be heard in detail on Monday. The MP’s counsel N. Ramchander Rao requested CJ to direct the lower court in Hanamkonda to pass orders on merits on the bail petition to be moved today. He informed the bench that the bail application was kept ready.

While posting the matter to Monday and issuing notices to government, the CJ gave liberty to the petitioner to move bail application in the lower court at Hanamkonda which remanded the MP in judicial custody.

Earlier when Mr. Ramchander Rao requested the bench to quash the docket order of the Hanamkonda court, the CJ sought to know why the petitioner had not moved the bail petition. Mr. Rao replied that the MP wanted to question the legality of the order remanding him in judicial custody and hence the quash petition was moved. He also argued that there was not an iota of evidence against the MP but the lower court still did not reject the remand request of the police.

The CJ asked Advocate General B.S. Prasad what was the evidence of the prosecution against the MP in the question paper leakage case. Mr. Prasad replied that the MP tried to conspire and exploit the situation relating to question papers leakage.

Any political leader would exploit the situation for political reasons but there seems to be nothing to prove he was involved in leaking question papers, the CJ observed. Mr. B.S. Prasad said the MP did not hand over his mobile phone to police for investigation to prove his innocence. He was inciting and abetting the crime, the AG said before the CJ.