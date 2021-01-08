Telangana

Telangana HC gets first woman Chief Justice

Justice Hima Kohli has sworn in as Chief Justice of the High Court for the State of Telangana here on Thursday at Raj Bhavan.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has administered the oath of office to Justice Hima Kohli. She is the first woman Chief Justice of Telangana HC which was carved out of the Hyderabad HC for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on January 1, 2019.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Legislative Council Chariman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other dignitaries were present.

After the administration of oath, the CJ Hima Kohli along with Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao heard different petitions listed for the day during the post lunch session.

(eom)

