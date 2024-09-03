GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana HC expresses displeasure over last-minute petition on idol immersion ban

Published - September 03, 2024 04:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A huge idol of Lord Ganesha being immersed in Hussainsagar of Hyderabad.

A huge idol of Lord Ganesha being immersed in Hussainsagar of Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

Telangana High Court on Monday expressed displeasure over a petitioner raising the issue of the ban on immersion of Ganesh idols made with plaster of paris in Hussainsagar just a few days ahead of Ganesh festival.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao made this observation while hearing contempt of court petition filed by lawyer Mamidi Venu Madhav over the State government not enforcing the ban on immersion of idols made with PoP. Mr. Madhav filed contempt petition stating that a single judge’s order not to permit immersion of PoP idols in Hussainsagar was being violated by the State government. He filed a fresh interim application citing that the statements of Telangana Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and D. Sridhar Babu that 33 cranes would be deployed at Hussainsagar for immersion of Ganesh idols were in conflict with the single judge order passed in 2021. The bench said the lawyer’s insistence at the 11th hour to enforce the ban amounted to blackmailing the court.

Additional Advocate General Mohammed Imran Khan sought one week of time to file the government’s response in the matter. The hearing was adjourned to September 9.

