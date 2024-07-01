ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana HC dismisses KCR’s writ petition seeking to stay Justice Narasimha Reddy commission proceedings

Updated - July 01, 2024 11:45 am IST

Published - July 01, 2024 11:09 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The commission was constituted by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy after coming into power

Marri Ramu
Marri Ramu

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed the writ petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) supremo and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) seeking an order to stay proceedings of Justice L. Narasimha Reddy Commission probing into Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) made by previous BRS government with Chhattisgarh State. 

The scope of the probe of Narasimha Reddy’s commission, constituted by A. Revanth Reddy’s Government of Congress, also includes construction of thermal power plants in Manuguru and Dameracherla by the previous BRS government.

Telangana HC directs Registry to allot number to KCR’s writ petition

A bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Jukanti Anil Kumar pronounced the order dismissing the writ petition.

Mr. Narasimha Reddy’s commission earlier issued notices to KCR seeking his explanation in the matter. Subsequently, KCR wrote a letter to Mr. Narasimha Reddy requesting him to recuse himself from the inquiry since he made certain observations against KCR during a press briefing much before the probe had begun. 

