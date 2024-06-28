Telangana HC directs Registry to allot number to KCR’s writ petition

Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Registry to allot number to the writ petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao seeking a direction to stay the proceedings of Justice L. Narasimha Reddy Commission to inquire into the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) made by the previous BRS government with Chhattisgarh State.

When the writ petition was filed, the HC Registry declined to allot number to it, raising objection over impleading the retired High Court Judge L. Narasimha Reddy, who was heading the one-man commission constituted by present Congress government, in personal capacity. The petitioner Mr. Rao made the State government represented by its Principal Secretary for Energy and the Commission of Inquiry as the first and second respondents respectively in the petition.

Retired Justice L. Narasimha Reddy was made third respondent in personal capacity for which the Registry raised objection. Senior counsel Aditya Sondi, appearing for KCR, informed the bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti that the PPAs between the Telangana and Chhattisgarh were ratified by the Electricity Regulatory Commissions of the respective States. While this was the case, Justice Narasimha Reddy commission in a press conference on June 11 claimed that the then BRS government purchased power from Chhattisgarh on nomination basis. This was incorrect, biased and made with pre-judged contention, the senior counsel contended. Having given time to KCR to appear before it till June 15, the Commission had convened a press conference on June 11, he said.

The details divulged by Justice Narasimha Reddy during that press conference cast a stigma on KCR’s character and conduct and would tarnish his image further, the senior counsel contended. The Commission was bound to make recommendations. But Justice Narasimha Reddy already came to conclusion without giving an opportunity to KCR to explain his version or stand, he said. The matter was adjourned to Friday for hearing. Advocate General A. Sudarshan Reddy is likely to present his argument in the matter.