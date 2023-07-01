HamberMenu
Telangana HC directs police to act upon BRS MLA’s complaint over daughter, son-in-law interfering with his activities

BRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy charged that his daughter and son-in-law were frequently interfering with his lawful activities

July 01, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. File.

Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. File. | Photo Credit: M. Murali

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on June 30 directed the police to “take appropriate action” upon the complaint of BRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy who charged that his daughter and son-in-law were frequently interfering with his lawful activities.

The Jangaon MLA of the ruling party in Telangana moved the High Court by filing a writ petition accusing his daughter P. Tulja Bhavani Reddy and son-in-law P. Rahul Reddy causing inconvenience to him by obstructing the lawful activities he was carrying out.

Mr. Reddy also stated in the writ petition that he had made a representation to the Station House Officers of Jangaon and Cherial of Warangal and Siddipet police commissionerates respectively over the interference of his daughter and her husband in his programmes. But the police officers concerned did not take any action on the complaint, he told the court.

After hearing contentions of MLA’s counsel, the Judge issued notices to the Home Department, Director General of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Jangaon and Siddipet to file their affidavits in the matter. He also ordered the SHOs concerned to act upon the MLA’s complaint in accordance with the law.

The matter was posted to July 25 for next hearing.

