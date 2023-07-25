ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana HC declares Kothagudem MLA Venkateshwar Rao’s election as not valid

July 25, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao (Centre) was elected as Congress MLA but switched to BRS. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Justice G. Radha Rani of Telangana High Court on July 25, 2023, declared election of Vanama Venkateshwar Rao as MLA from Kothgaudem assembly constituency in 2018 as not valid. 

Mr. Venkateshwar Rao, who was a Congress nominee, switched over to Bharatiya Rashtrya Samiti (BRS) after getting elected. He won over BRS nominee Jalagam Venkat Rao, who eventually filed the plea challenging Mr. Venkateshwar Rao’s election. 

The petitioner had contended that Mr. Venkateshwa Rao did not disclose all details in his election affidavit as mandated by Section 125 A of Representation of People’s Act.

Delivering the order, the judge allowed the election petition filed by Jalagam Venkat Rao. The judge also imposed a fine amount of ₹5 lakh on Mr. Venkateshwar Rao.

