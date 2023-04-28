Telangana HC cancels bail granted to Vivekananda Reddy murder accused

April 28, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

Justice Chillakur Sumalatha of the Telangana High Court on Thursday passed an order cancelling the bail to T. Gangi Reddy alias Yerram Gangi Reddy, the prime accused in the murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, granted by a court in Pulivendula of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh.

The Judge instructed Gangi Reddy to surrender himself before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case, by May 5. The Judge gave liberty to CBI to arrest Gangi Reddy if he failed to surrender by the said date.

The order was passed by the High Court judge after hearing a criminal petition filed by CBI seeking to cancel the bail granted to the accused in the murder case. The judge said Gangi Reddy would be remanded in judicial custody till June 30 following his surrender. He can, however, secure bail from the trial court on furnishing a surety for ₹1.5 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI authorities, to whom investigation into the sensational homicide case was assigned as the case triggered serious political allegations and counter allegations, earlier filed petitions in the court at Kadapa and the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Those petitions of the investigators were rejected by the courts.

Gangi Reddy’s counsel contended that it was not acceptable under the law to file similar petition again in Telangana High Court and seek same relief. The Public Prosecutor of CBI argued that the accused, while being out on bail, was trying to influence the witnesses.

In a separate matter, Justice K. Surender of Telangana HC posted hearing of the anticipatory bail petition moved by Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy to Friday. While senior counsel T. Niranjan Reddy presented arguments for the MP on Thursday, Supreme Court senior counsel Sidhartha Luthra submitted his contentions on behalf of Sunitha Reddy, daughter of Vivekananda Reddy, who impleaded in the bail petition.

On Friday, the CBI would present its arguments in the case.