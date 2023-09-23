Telangana High Court allows plea seeking TSPSC’s Group-I preliminary exam

September 23, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Saturday, September 23, 2023 allowed a writ petition seeking cancellation of the preliminary examination for recruitment of Group-I cadre officers.

Justice P. Madhavi Devi pronounced the verdict and allowed the writ petition. The detailed copy of the judgement was not uploaded when reports last came in.

Three petitioners wanted the cancellation of the exam conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission on June 11 and sought an order to reconnect the examination. They contended that TSPSC conducted the test without obtaining the biometrics of the candidates appearing for the exam. They also maintained that the OMR (Optical Memory Read) sheet issued to the candidates did not contain the hall ticket number.

Initially, the TSPSC conducted the Group-I preliminary exam on October 16, 2022. Following reports of question paper leakage, the government ordered an inquiry. Based on the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and an internal inquiry, the Commission cancelled the exam. It reconducted the exam on June 11, 2023.

Some candidates moved the High Court seeking deferment of the proposed re-conducting of the exam. But the High Court dismissed those petitions.

After the exam was conducted, three candidates filed a writ petition afresh seeking a direction to cancel the exam and reconnect it.

