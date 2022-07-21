Telangana HC allows MIM Jambagh candidate appeal

Telangana High Court building. File. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

July 21, 2022 03:35 IST

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday allowed an appeal filed by MIM candidate from GHMC’s Jambagh division challenging the Election Tribunal order dismissing his election petition seeking disqualification of BJP candidate Rakesh Jaiswal who won the election in 2020.

A Bench of Justices P. Naveen Rao and G. Radha Rani allowed the petition and posted it for final hearing on November 14. Petitioner’s counsel Khaja Aizajuddin contended that Rakesh Jaiswal who contested from Jambagh division and won had three children.

As per the GHMC Act, a person having more than two children has to be disqualified. Mr. Aizajuddin argued that Mr. Jaiswal hid the fact of having three children and contested the election. The Tribunal, however, dismissed the petition filed by MIM candidate Jadala Ravindra observing that he had failed to prove that Mr. Jaiswal had three children.

Challenging this order, the petitioner moved the High Court by filing an appeal petition which was allowed by the Division Bench.