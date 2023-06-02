Telangana has several goals, milestones to reach despite becoming strong economy in country, says Chief Minister

June 02, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Asserting that Telangana has become a strong economic force in the country overcoming the obstacles in a short span of nine years, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the State has several goals to reach in the coming days and that he would continue working for the all-round development of the State.

The Chief Minister recalled how the State started its journey with several challenges staring in its face on an unclear path. But the commitment of his Government in harnessing the potential of the State to its full extent ensured that Telangana is now among the top States in the country in several parameters.

From the initial days when the State faced obstacles like uncertainty in power and water supply and resource crunch, Telangana’s policies with human face have become role models for the country with several States emulating them. “The BRS Government is completely aware about the aspirations of the people and therefore, it has designed its manifesto in accordance with them and trying to fulfil them,” he said.

The Chief Minister launched the celebrations of the 10th year of Telangana formation at an impressive meeting organised on the secretariat premises here on Friday. He unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade by Samman Guard before delivering the close to 90-minute address. The Government started its journey with the slogan “create wealth and distribute it among the people” and the State was now going through a golden era in welfare schemes.

The proactive policies of the Government ensured that the per capita income of the State which was at ₹1.24 lakh in 2014-15 increased to ₹3.17 lakh at preset and the GSDP rose from ₹5.05 lakh crore to ₹12.93 lakh crore. “With three years of progress lost due to Covid-19 pandemic, the State achieved accelerated development in just six years,” he said adding the State withstood problems like Covid-19 and demonetisation in the process of becoming a major economy in the country.

While the State topped the country in per capita power consumption, it was competing with Punjab as the largest foodgrain producer. “The State has emerged is number one in the country in all aspects,” he averred. The Chief Minister touched upon the Government’s recent decisions like ₹1 lakh financial assistance to families of artisans, distribution of pattas of Podu lands to tribal families, distribution of house sites to poor and implementation of KCR nutrition kits scheme in 24 of the 33 districts in the State.

Referring to Dalit Bandhu, the scheme involving grant of ₹10 lakh to Dalit families, he said the Government had covered 50,000 families so far spending ₹5,000 crore and made a budgetary allocation of ₹17,700 crore for the current financial year. This was in addition to reservations provided to Dalit community in allotment of licences for setting up fertiliser shops and other business ventures.

The State took up rejuvenation of tanks under Mission Kakatiya and supply of safe drinking water to every household under Mission Bhagiratha, the scheme which was now being implemented by the Centre under “Har Ghar Jal Yojana”. Telangana Government had succeeded in the power sector strengthening generation and distribution systems and spending ₹12,000 crore for free power to the farm sector.

“District-wise power holidays have been announced in Gujarat represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But there is no scope for such eventualities in Telangana,” he said explaining how the State adopted a three-pronged strategy as a permanent solution to power problems.