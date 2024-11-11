Telangana has not lost anything after BRS poll loss, except four people losing their jobs: Revanth takes a dig at KCR 

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said Telangana has not lost anything after Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) lossin the State Assembly Elections-2023 except the party chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s family losing their jobs in the government. And, at the same time, 50,000 youngsters secured jobs in the last 10 months.

He was apparently responding to Mr. Rao’s recent comments with their party workers that people have realised what they lost in the 10 months since the BRS government was defeated.

In a veiled reference to KCR, the Chief Minister said some people continue to feel that Telangana has lost because the people chose to make KCR’s family sit outside the government. “But let me assure you Telangana has not lost anything except the four people in your family losing their power,” he said.

“In these ten months, the unemployed got government jobs and the farmers became debt-free with farmer loan waiver.Women are travelling free of cost in RTC buses while the RTC is back on the path of profits from losses,” Mr. Reddy said speaking after giving the appointment letters to the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors at Road Transport Authority (RTA) office in Khairatabad, Hyderabad on Monday (November 11, 2024).

Mr. Reddy further said 49 lakh households received 200 units of free power while several lakhs of women bought LPG cylinders at ₹500. He said that 21,000 teachers were promoted while 35,000 teachers were transferred. All these developments happened in the new Congress government and people were happy unlike their reaction to BRS.

The Chief Minister charged KCR with ignoring the construction of buildings for the residential schools in the last 10 years while he focussed on building a new Secretariat for Vastu reasons and the palatial Pragati Bhavan for his family.

On the other hand, the Congress government has started the construction of Young India Residential Schools in 100 constituencies in just 10 months to ensure quality education was provided to all. The government has successfully conducted Group-I examinations to 563 posts despite the BRS creating many obstacles. “We will soon give them appointment letters and make them partners in the reconstruction of Telangana. Similarly, farmers got ₹2 lakh farm loans waived off in a short time.”

Taking a dig at KCR, he said the former CM’s absence doesn’t hurt anyone and claimed that Telangana society has forgotten him. “Why should Telangana take KCR seriously if he doesn’t have time to attend even the Assembly sessions?” he questioned.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to root out drug menace from the State, Mr. Reddy said people should get inspired by those who sacrificed their lives for Telangana and not those who have pushed the State into the drug web.

