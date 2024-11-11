ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana has not lost anything after BRS poll loss, except four people losing their jobs: Revanth takes a dig at KCR 

Published - November 11, 2024 05:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana CM lists the initiatives taken, exams conducted, jobs secured in the last 10 months

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented appointment letters to the newly recruited Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors in Hyderabad on Monday (November 11, 2024). Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav and Principal Secretary Vikas Raj were among the present. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said Telangana has not lost anything after Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) lossin the State Assembly Elections-2023 except the party chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s family losing their jobs in the government. And, at the same time, 50,000 youngsters secured jobs in the last 10 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was apparently responding to Mr. Rao’s recent comments with their party workers that people have realised what they lost in the 10 months since the BRS government was defeated.

In a veiled reference to KCR, the Chief Minister said some people continue to feel that Telangana has lost because the people chose to make KCR’s family sit outside the government. “But let me assure you Telangana has not lost anything except the four people in your family losing their power,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In these ten months, the unemployed got government jobs and the farmers became debt-free with farmer loan waiver.Women are travelling free of cost in RTC buses while the RTC is back on the path of profits from losses,” Mr. Reddy said speaking after giving the appointment letters to the Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors at Road Transport Authority (RTA) office in Khairatabad, Hyderabad on Monday (November 11, 2024).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Kishan Reddy demands govt. to come clean on farm loan waiver

Mr. Reddy further said 49 lakh households received 200 units of free power while several lakhs of women bought LPG cylinders at ₹500. He said that 21,000 teachers were promoted while 35,000 teachers were transferred. All these developments happened in the new Congress government and people were happy unlike their reaction to BRS.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with the newly recruited Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors in Hyderabad on November 11, 2024. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav and Principal Secretary Vikas Raj were among the present.

The Chief Minister charged KCR with ignoring the construction of buildings for the residential schools in the last 10 years while he focussed on building a new Secretariat for Vastu reasons and the palatial Pragati Bhavan for his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, the Congress government has started the construction of Young India Residential Schools in 100 constituencies in just 10 months to ensure quality education was provided to all. The government has successfully conducted Group-I examinations to 563 posts despite the BRS creating many obstacles. “We will soon give them appointment letters and make them partners in the reconstruction of Telangana. Similarly, farmers got ₹2 lakh farm loans waived off in a short time.”

Taking a dig at KCR, he said the former CM’s absence doesn’t hurt anyone and claimed that Telangana society has forgotten him. “Why should Telangana take KCR seriously if he doesn’t have time to attend even the Assembly sessions?” he questioned.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to root out drug menace from the State, Mr. Reddy said people should get inspired by those who sacrificed their lives for Telangana and not those who have pushed the State into the drug web.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US