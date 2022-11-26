‘Telangana has become a role model for the nation’

November 26, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Development possible only with KCR: Prashanth Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that Telangana had become a role model for development in the country and it was possible only with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. He said that the entire nation has been seeking the leadership of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Addressing a gathering after admitting some BJP activists into the party at Hyderabad on Saturday, Mr. Prashanth Reddy said that every section in society had been benefiting with schemes like Rytu Bandhu, Rytu Bima, Kalyana Lakshmi, round-the-clock power supply, KCR kit and several other programmes. He said that the new and innovative approach by Minister K.T. Rama Rao had been instrumental in IT, industries and municipalities following the new path for progress.

