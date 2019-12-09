Telangana has become a haven for boozers: Aruna

Telangana has become a haven for boozers, said former minister and BJP leader D K Aruna.

She was here on Monday to console the family members of a teenage girl who was molested and killed by her friend recently and to meet the Governor of Telangana. Speaking to media persons, she said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who promised Bangaru Telangana, has in fact turned the State into a liquor haven.

“The uncontrolled sale of liquor in the State is one of the main reasons for growing crime against women,” she said.

The BJP leader said she has plans to go on a two-day hunger strike at Indira Park in Hyderabad from December 11, demanding that the government impose liquor prohibition in the State.

Referring to the teenage girl’s rape and murder case, Aruna accused the police of showing discrimination as the girl hails from a low-profile family. “The police who arrested one person were trying to goof up the case by allowing the others to go scot-free . Even though the victim’s parents raised some doubts the police are not ready to listen,” Aruna alleged.

Justice should be the same, whether the victim belongs to an ordinary family or high profile, she said, demanding that the government constitute a fast track court. She found fault with the police for allegedly forcing the victim’s parents to come to the police station time and again. Further she alleged that a MLA was asking the victim’s family to meet him. BJP Warangal Urban District president Rao Padma and other senior leaders were present.