 Telangana has a rich history of 20 crore years: KCR

June 12, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that Telangana has a rich history that dates back to 20 crore years and asked historians to dig out its rich and glorious past.

He expressed these views after releasing five volumes of ‘Telangana History Book (Telangana Charitra Pustakam)‘ at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday. The book was published by Bharat Jagruthi, a cultural organisation being run by MLC K.Kavitha, founder of Telangana Jagruthi.

“Getting evidence of history dating back to 20 crore years is something amazing and a proud feeling. Understanding history, and learning about our past will allow us to understand the future better,” said Mr.Chandrasekhar Rao while congratulating historians and also Ms.Kavitha for her efforts in this regard.

Under the leadership of historian and writer Sriramoju Haragopal, a large number of historians visited several sites across the state in the past six years and collected evidence of the history that dates back to crores of years. The historians explained to the CMr how they have conducted the studies of fossils, scriptures, structures, coins and books.

Mr.Haragopal, along with editor Vemuganti Murali Krishna, Telangana Foods chairman M.Rajiv Sagar and Bharat Jagruthi general secretary Rangu Naveen Achari, was present on the occasion.