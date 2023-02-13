Telangana has a debt of ₹ 2,83,452 crore till October 2022

February 13, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Union government has stated that the Telangana government is having a total debt of ₹ 2,83,452 crore, comparing to the ₹ 75,577 crore it had on June 2, 2014, at the time of formation of separate State.

In a written reply to a question asked by Congress MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy at Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday that as per the information received from the State government, in 2014-15 the outstanding debt was ₹ 83,698 crore (year wise increase in outstanding debt ₹ 8,121 crore), 2015-16 the debt was ₹ 99,213 crore (increase ₹ 15,515 crore), 2016-17 the debt was ₹ 1,29,532 crore (increase ₹ 30,319 crore) 2017-18 debt was ₹ 1,52,190 crore (increase ₹ 22,658 crore), 2018-19 the debt was ₹ 1,75,281 crore (increase ₹ 23,091 crore), 2019-20 the debt was ₹ 2,05,858 crore (increase ₹ 30,577 crore) 2020-21 the debt was ₹ 2,44,019 crore (increase ₹ 38,161 crore) and 2021-22 the debt was ₹ 2,83,452 crore (increase ₹ 39,433 crore).

Referring to details of lending by NABARD to the government of Teangana and to the corporations and PSUs, the Union Minister said that a total of ₹ 8,873 crore was sanctioned till 2021-22, out of which ₹ 7,144 crore was disbursed till October 2022.

Similarly, under Warehouse Infrastructure Fund (WIF) by NABARD to government of Telangana and to corporations and PSUs, the loans sanctioned stood at ₹ 972.78 crore for 364 projects and loan disbursed stood at ₹ 852.27 crore.

Under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA), ₹ 14,516.65 crore was sanctioned and ₹ 11,424.66 crore was distributed to different State-owned corporations including Telangana Drinking Water Supply Corporation, Telangana State Horticulture Development Corporation, Kaleswharam Irrigation Project Corporation.

Under Food Processing Fund (FPF) a loan of ₹ 28.83 crore was sanctioned in the year 2015-16 and ₹ 10.07 crore was disbursed next year.

Total amount lent by various nationalised banks to corporations and PSUs between the same period of 2014 to 2022 was provided separately. The total stands at ₹ 1,31,241 crore, and the break-up is as follows:

Bank of Baroda - ₹ 14,442 crore, Bank of India - ₹ 17,478 crore, Bank of Maharashtra ₹ 5,980 crore, Canara Bank ₹ 20,469 crore, Central Bank of India ₹ 1,450 crore, Indian Bank - ₹ 10,209 crore, Indian Overseas Bank - ₹ 1,550 crore, Punjab National Bank - ₹ 11,990 crore, Punjab and Sindh Bank - ₹ 2,962 crore, State Bank of India - ₹ 22,852 crore, Union Bank of India - ₹ 19,659 crore and UCO Bank - ₹ 2,200 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT