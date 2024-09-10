Telangana has 84% shortage of CHCs in rural areas: Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released the ‘Health Dynamics of India: Infrastructure and Human Resources 2022-23’ report on Tuesday. Previously known as the Rural Health Statistics (RHS), the report provides comprehensive annual data on health infrastructure and human resources.

The report highlights that, as of March 31, 2023, Telangana’s rural areas had 4,228 sub-centres, 594 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 29 Community Health Centres (CHCs), 42 Sub-Divisional hospitals, six district hospitals, and nine medical colleges.

The data reveals significant shortfall in healthcare infrastructure. While there is only a slight deficit in the number of sub-centres and PHCs, the State faces an 84% shortage of CHCs.

Telangana’s rural population is estimated at 1.98 crore, including 27.08 lakh tribal residents. To serve this population, 177 CHCs are required; however, there are only 29 in place, leaving a shortfall of 148 CHCs (84%).

For sub-centres, the required number is 4,339, with 4,228 currently in operation, resulting in a shortage of 111 (3%). The required number of PHCs is 708, but the state has only 594, resulting in a deficit of 114 (16%).

The report shows a severe shortage of specialists at CHCs, where only 24 of the 61 sanctioned posts are filled, against a required strength of 116, resulting in a vacancy of 24 and a shortfall of 79 specialists. For anaesthetists at CHCs, only 10 of the 17 sanctioned posts are filled, leaving seven vacancies. Ground Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) at CHCs also face a shortfall; only 41 of the 60 sanctioned posts are filled, against a required strength of 58, resulting in a shortfall of 17 and a vacancy of 19. There are no pharmacist vacancies at CHCs, with all 29 required posts filled. For nursing staff, 243 are in position against a required strength of 203, with a sanctioned strength of 288, leaving 45 vacancies.

The report also outlines significant staffing shortages. At sub-centres, 4,228 female health workers or ANMs are required, but only 5,638 are in position against a sanctioned strength of 6,410, resulting in 771 vacancies. For Community Health Officers (CHOs) at sub-centres, the required strength is 4,229. The state has sanctioned 3,206 posts but filled only 2,980, leading to 226 vacancies and a shortfall of 1,249 officers.

At PHCs, the required ANM strength is 594, but there are only 427 in position, creating a vacancy of 167. The required number of doctors/medical officers is 594; however, only 757 of the 1,188 sanctioned posts are filled, leaving 431 vacancies. For pharmacists at PHCs, 494 are in position against a required strength of 594, resulting in a shortfall of 100 and a vacancy of 159. The required nursing staff strength at PHCs is 594, but there are 1,134 in position from a sanctioned number of 1,451, leaving 317 vacancies.

At sub-divisional hospitals, only 900 of the 1,840 sanctioned posts for doctors and specialists are filled. At district hospitals, 414 of the 711 sanctioned posts are filled. Of the 4,228 sub-centres, 2,216 (52.4%) have an ANM quarter.

Regarding facilities, 285 of the 594 PHCs (48%) operate 24x7, with a labour room, operation theatre, and at least four beds. Of the 4,228 sub-centres, 877 have separate toilets for male and female patients, while 446 of the 594 PHCs and all 29 CHCs have separate toilets for both male and female patients.

