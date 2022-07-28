Telangana: Guidelines issued for donations to public health facilities

July 28, 2022 18:09 IST

No policy for accepting land or funds from corporates or individuals

The Telangana government has clarified that no primary and community health centres will be sanctioned based on proposals to donate land or construct building with request that the institutions be named after nominees of the donors.

Funding of building or donation of land will be considered only for an existing or already sanctioned health facility and only on the prior approval from the government. The block or building would be named after the nominee of the donors and “the facility itself will not be named after them or their nominees”.

The buildings should be constructed as per Indian Public Health Standards including the provision of relevant equipment and furniture. In case of existing health facility for which land had been donated or building constructed by donors, the building or block could be named after the nominee of the donors upon the approval of the government.

Health Secretary S.A.M. Rizve has said that in the orders issued recently that there was no policy for accepting land or funds from corporates and private individuals for construction of hospitals with provision of naming these institutions after the nominee of donors. The cost of construction of buildings for public health facility was significantly lower when compared to the financial implications for the government in running it, especially considering the permanent financial commitment involved in the operation of these facilities.

It was therefore decided to issue guidelines regarding acceptance of land or funds as donation for construction of public health facilities and naming them after the nominee of the donors, he said.