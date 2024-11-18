ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Group III exam conducted peacefully, overall attendance around 50%

Published - November 18, 2024 12:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

On November 17, the exam was conducted in 1,401 exam centres across the 33 districts in Telangana

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-III examination began on Sunday (November 18, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-III examination for filling up 1,363 junior assistant and other posts in various departments began on Sunday (November 18, 2024).

The two-day exam schedule has three papers in the morning and afternoon sessions on Sunday and a final session on Monday morning, for general studies and general ability (paper 1), history, polity and society(paper 2), and economy and development (paper 3), respectively.

On Sunday, the exam was conducted in 1,401 exam centres across the 33 districts in the State.

According to the Commission, as per tentative attendance figures collated from all the districts, the forenoon paper 1 session recorded a 51.1% (2,73,847 candidates) attendance as against 76.4% candidates who actually downloaded the hall tickets. The maximum 64.5% and 62.5% attendance was recorded in Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. The least 41.1% was in Hyderabad.

