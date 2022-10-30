Telangana Group-I prelims key released; 5-day window to raise objections

The key of the Group-I preliminary test was released and hosted on the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) website on Saturday.

The TSPSC also hosted the digital scanned copies of OMR answer sheets of 2,85,916 candidates, who appeared for the test, on its website ‘https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.’

Candidates who have objections to the preliminary key of the master question paper can submit it online through the link provided on the website, which will be open from October 31 to November 4. Objections submitted through e-mail or any other form would not be considered.

More than 2.8 lakh candidates are trying their luck for the 503 posts notified including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, 41 Municipal Commissioners and 40 Assistant Audit Officers among others. The prelims test was conducted at 1,019 test centres across the State on October 16.