Telangana | Group I Mains sample answer booklets available from today

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), on Friday, notified that candidates who are provisionally admitted to write the Group I Mains exams, starting on October 21, can download sample answer booklets on Saturday.

The sample answer booklets for all the seven exam papers will be available on the commission’s website: https: //www.tspsc.gov.in/

The facility was being made available so that candidates do not commit mistakes on the exam day, which may lead to rejection or invalidation of candidature.

Candidates should download the sample answer booklets, read all the instructions on it and practice answer writing to familiarise themselves with the format.

As per schedule, the exams will be held from October 21-27. However, the timings are partially modified and will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. instead of 2.30 to 5.30 p.m.

