GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana | Group I Mains sample answer booklets available from today

Published - August 17, 2024 11:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), on Friday, notified that candidates who are provisionally admitted to write the Group I Mains exams, starting on October 21, can download sample answer booklets on Saturday.

The sample answer booklets for all the seven exam papers will be available on the commission’s website: https: //www.tspsc.gov.in/

The facility was being made available so that candidates do not commit mistakes on the exam day, which may lead to rejection or invalidation of candidature.

Candidates should download the sample answer booklets, read all the instructions on it and practice answer writing to familiarise themselves with the format.

As per schedule, the exams will be held from October 21-27. However, the timings are partially modified and will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. instead of 2.30 to 5.30 p.m.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.