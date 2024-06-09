GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Group 1 exam candidates term prelimin test paper moderately easy

Updated - June 09, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 08:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Candidates appearing for the Group 1 preliminary test depositing their bags at an examination centre in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Candidates appearing for the Group 1 preliminary test depositing their bags at an examination centre in Sangareddy district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Candidates who appeared for the Group 1 preliminary test coming out of an examination centre at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Candidates who appeared for the Group 1 preliminary test coming out of an examination centre at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

The Telangana Public Service Commission held the Group-1 services preliminary test at 897 examination centres in the 33 districts of the State on Sunday.

A total of 4.03 lakh candidates had applied for the exam, aimed at filling 563 vacancies. Out of this, 3.02 lakh candidates or 74% appeared in the test. No untoward incident was reported from the centres.

Medchal-Malkajgiri district had the most centres at 105, followed by Rangareddy (93), Hyderabad, Khammam and Nalgonda districts.

The bilingual question paper – in English and Telugu – had 150 questions from general studies and mental ability, and the candidates had two-and-a-half hour from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to answer them on OMR sheets. There was no negative marking.

Biometric attendance of candidates; CCTV camera-monitored strongrooms and examination centres; and a sitting squad for each centre were among the measures enforced.

The key to the preliminary test, the commission said, will be published on its website shortly.

Moderately easy

The question paper, candidates said, was moderately easy, compared with those of the past two preliminary tests. Questions from mental ability reasoning were said to be difficult.

According to a candidate, who appeared for the test at Megha Degree College centre, most questions were factual. “It must have been easy for candidates who read up on current affairs and Centre and State government schemes.”

Several candidates and their coaching centres termed the test paper easy and predicted 75-80 marks as a “safe cut off”, and by five or more fewer marks if seen category-wise.

A quick review of the paper showed that the first 25 questions were quantitative in nature, and the remaining were derived from all components of general studies syllabus.

Some of them were: Indian polity – on Articles of the Constitution; important legislations such as National Food Security Act; welfare schemes of the Centre – PM-AJAY, Garima Greh, Health Missions, PM-KVY and Swadhar Greh.

Topics from Telangana include Mahalakshmi and Gruha Jyothi schemes; SpaceTech framework; female literacy rate; interim budget; Telangana socio-economic outlook; and history and arts of Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana.

