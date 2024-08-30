ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Grameena Bank ex-staffer sentenced to 4 years of RI

Published - August 30, 2024 07:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Court for CBI Cases in Hyderabad sentenced Madi Jaipal Reddy, a former cashier-cum-clerk at the Telangana Grameena Bank’s Aziz Nagar branch, to four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of ₹5 lakh.

Reddy was found guilty of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case against him alleging that between April 1, 2011, and February 20, 2018, he acquired assets worth ₹1,21,20,887 in his name and those of his family members.

This amount was determined to be 319% more than his legitimate income could explain.

The CBI completed its investigation and filed a chargesheet against Reddy on December 26, 2018. After a trial, the court found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

