GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Grameena Bank ex-staffer sentenced to 4 years of RI

Published - August 30, 2024 07:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Court for CBI Cases in Hyderabad sentenced Madi Jaipal Reddy, a former cashier-cum-clerk at the Telangana Grameena Bank’s Aziz Nagar branch, to four years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and a fine of ₹5 lakh.

Reddy was found guilty of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case against him alleging that between April 1, 2011, and February 20, 2018, he acquired assets worth ₹1,21,20,887 in his name and those of his family members.

This amount was determined to be 319% more than his legitimate income could explain.

The CBI completed its investigation and filed a chargesheet against Reddy on December 26, 2018. After a trial, the court found him guilty and sentenced him accordingly.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.