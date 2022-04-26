Telangana grabs top 10 positions in model villages

It is a score of 10 out of 10 for Telangana under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana or model villages of Parliament, the list of which became available online on Tuesday. The scheme envisages adoption of villages by parliamentarians which is then followed by creation of a Village Development Plan with time-bound goals. According to a written reply in the Lok Sabha by the Minister of State For Rural Development this year, 2697 villages have been identified by the MPs under the SAGY. The aim of SAGY was to create model gram panchayats. Among the 508 villages with varied level of compliance with the goals of SAGY, Telangana has 74 villages or about 14.5% gram panchayats. While the top positions have been secured by Telangana, Gujarat leads with 153 villages out of 508 villages.

“Proud to share that all 10 out of top 10 villages in Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana are from Telangana. 19 out of top 20 villages from TS. Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble CM KCR Garu for his vision, especially Palle Pragathi. Compliments to PR Minister Dayakar Rao Errabelli and team (sic),” shared Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday evening.

The gram panchayats are ranked on the parameters of child immunization, mid-day meals, institutional deliveries, electricity connections to all households, e-panchayat services besides a host of other indicators. But the key parameters are power, drinking water, roads, and education. There are monthly meetings with the member of Parliament, District Collectors and the heads of GPs in attendance to chalk out plans. Incidentally, there is no allocation of additional funds for turning the village into a model one however the villages get priority in 26 central schemes. These villages are expected to become models for health, greenery and cleanliness inspiring the neighbouring villages.