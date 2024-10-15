GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Govt’s job portal for persons with disabilities launched by Minister Seethakka

The job portal pwdjobportal.telangana.gov.in matches employment opportunities with candidates qualifications

Published - October 15, 2024 12:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Government's online job portal for persons with disabilities was launched by Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) on Monday (October 14, 2024).

Telangana Government’s online job portal for persons with disabilities was launched by Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) on Monday (October 14, 2024). | Photo Credit: Screenshot of https://pwdjobportal.telangana.gov.in/

The Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), launched Telangana’s online job portal for persons with disabilities at the Secretariat on Monday (October 14, 2024).

Web link

The portal, accessible at pwdjobportal.telangana.gov.in, aims to facilitate employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities by matching their qualifications with available positions in private organizations. During the event, the Minister also handed over appointment orders to 10 candidates who will serve in the helpline of the Directorate of Women’s Welfare.

Telangana Government’s job portal for persons with disabilities would match employment opportunities with candidates qualifications.

Telangana Government’s job portal for persons with disabilities would match employment opportunities with candidates qualifications. | Photo Credit: Screenshot of https://pwdjobportal.telangana.gov.in/

Addressing the gathering, which included a large number of representatives from disability communities, Seethakka acknowledged the challenges faced by persons with disabilities in securing employment. “There are limited opportunities for people with disabilities, and physical limitations are beyond anyone’s control. This job portal is a step towards helping them overcome those barriers,” she said.

Reasonable accommodations and disability rights
Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) handing over an appointment letter to a person with disability at the Telangana Secretariat on Monday (October 14, 2024). Secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Department, Vakati Karuna; chairperson of Disabled Coperative Corporation Veeraiah, and Joint Director of Disabled and Elderly Welfare, Shailaja, were present at the event.

Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) handing over an appointment letter to a person with disability at the Telangana Secretariat on Monday (October 14, 2024). Secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Department, Vakati Karuna; chairperson of Disabled Coperative Corporation Veeraiah, and Joint Director of Disabled and Elderly Welfare, Shailaja, were present at the event. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Minister stated that the government is working to ensure a four percent reservation for persons with disabilities in jobs in the private sector.

Creating employment opportunities for persons with intellectual disabilities

Job opportunities matching with candidates qualifications

Ms. Seethakka emphasized that the newly launched portal would allow individuals with disabilities to register and seek employment without the need to physically visit multiple companies. “The portal will match candidates with job opportunities based on their qualifications,” she said, highlighting the government’s intent to provide equal opportunities and promote self-reliance.

₹50 crore for essential equipment to persons with disabilities

The Minister also announced that ₹50 crore has been allocated in this year’s budget for providing essential equipment to persons with disabilities. She reiterated the government’s commitment to address the backlog of vacancies for persons with disabilities and advancing their welfare, education, and employment opportunities. Telangana Vikalangula Co-operative Corporation (TVCC) praised the Minister for her continuous efforts to uplift the disabled community, calling the job portal a boon for the disabled population of Telangana.

Secretary of the Women and Child Welfare Department, Vakati Karuna; chairperson of Disabled Coperative Corporation Veeraiah, and Joint Director of Disabled and Elderly Welfare, Shailaja, were present at the event.

