Telangana Govt working to enlist support of global majors for enhancing skill sets of youth  

The CM said he will seek support of CEOs of global giants in the skill development initiatives as well as for investments

Published - September 25, 2024 04:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the skill development programme for engineering and non-engineering graduates in association with the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) consortium here on Wednesday (September 25, 2024)

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the skill development programme for engineering and non-engineering graduates in association with the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) consortium here on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said his Government is actively working to enlist support of economic and industry sector majors for its initiatives to hone skills of youth and make them job ready on a global scale.

The Chief Minister disclosed his ideas during the launch of the skill development programme for engineering and non-engineering graduates in association with the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) consortium here on Wednesday (September 25, 2024). Mr. Revanth Reddy said that during his recent meeting with the World Bank president Ajay Banga, the latter had connected him to the likes of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen.

“They studied in Hyderabad and recalled their association with the city. We will seek their support in the skill development initiatives as well as for investments when we plan to meet them in December,” he said. He said the Government was firm on making Telangana a $1 trillion economy and that steps were taken to increase the State’s annual budget over two fold from the existing ₹3 lakh crore to ₹7 lakh crore in the coming four years.

Explaining about the initiatives like sports universities and sports academies, the Chief Minister cited South Korea, which was a small country as compared with India, won 32 medals in the recent Olympics in Paris including 16 medals by the sports university set up in a 32-acre campus there. “Being a Chief Minister, I will not comment about the situation here. But, South Korea’s achievement should come as an eye opener to us,” he said.

He said successive Government’s were implementing spree of welfare measures like old age pensions and Shaadi Mubarak whose quantum keeps increasing. “One Government gives ₹2,000 as pension and the next Government enhances it to ₹4,000. The same is the case with Shaadi Mubarak scheme. This is not innovative thinking,” he said.

The country, including Telangana, had huge human resources and focus of the Governments either the State or the Central should be on improving their skills and empowering them. The State Government had therefore focussed its efforts to make Telangana a role model for the country in the coming days in terms of availability of skilled resources.

“We are trying to bring world class universities to Telangana with a focus on making our youth globally competitive. Our competition is not with Andhra Pradesh, Chennai or Bengaluru,” he averred.

