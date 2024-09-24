ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana govt. working on providing multi-purpose family digital cards

Updated - September 24, 2024 09:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy favours one State, one card model in Telangana

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Ministers C. Damodar Rajanarsimha and N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari reviewing the progress of the issue of family digital cards on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The State government is actively contemplating providing family digital cards across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed Health department officials to select one rural and one urban area in every constituency for implementing the project on a pilot basis. The Chief Minister, accompanied by Ministers C. Damodar Rajanarsimha and N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, reviewed the progress of the issue of family digital cards on Monday.

He directed the officials to take steps for the launch of the pilot project soon. The digital card, a multi-purpose one, could be utilised for the public distribution system, health and availing of other welfare schemes under implementation in the State.

The government is moving towards ‘One State, one card’ with the introduction of digital cards. The CM wanted officials to take steps to ensure that family digital card holders could avail the benefits of welfare schemes from anywhere. The card with the health profile of all family members could be utilised for healthcare services. The families on their part should update the details of new members and delete obsolete/ outdated information from time to time.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Revanth Reddy suggested having in place a mechanism at the district level for monitoring the use of family digital cards. He wanted the officials to study models under implementation in Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka where such cards had been issued after enumeration of families so that the benefits of the cards as well as the difficulties faced in the process could be studied.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US