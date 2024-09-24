GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana govt. working on providing multi-purpose family digital cards

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy favours one State, one card model in Telangana

Updated - September 24, 2024 09:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Ministers C. Damodar Rajanarsimha and N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari reviewing the progress of the issue of family digital cards on Monday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Ministers C. Damodar Rajanarsimha and N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari reviewing the progress of the issue of family digital cards on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The State government is actively contemplating providing family digital cards across the State.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed Health department officials to select one rural and one urban area in every constituency for implementing the project on a pilot basis. The Chief Minister, accompanied by Ministers C. Damodar Rajanarsimha and N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, reviewed the progress of the issue of family digital cards on Monday.

He directed the officials to take steps for the launch of the pilot project soon. The digital card, a multi-purpose one, could be utilised for the public distribution system, health and availing of other welfare schemes under implementation in the State.

The government is moving towards ‘One State, one card’ with the introduction of digital cards. The CM wanted officials to take steps to ensure that family digital card holders could avail the benefits of welfare schemes from anywhere. The card with the health profile of all family members could be utilised for healthcare services. The families on their part should update the details of new members and delete obsolete/ outdated information from time to time.

Mr. Revanth Reddy suggested having in place a mechanism at the district level for monitoring the use of family digital cards. He wanted the officials to study models under implementation in Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka where such cards had been issued after enumeration of families so that the benefits of the cards as well as the difficulties faced in the process could be studied.

Published - September 24, 2024 09:34 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.