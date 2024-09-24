Telangana govt. working on providing multi-purpose family digital cards

The State government is actively contemplating providing family digital cards across the State.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed Health department officials to select one rural and one urban area in every constituency for implementing the project on a pilot basis. The Chief Minister, accompanied by Ministers C. Damodar Rajanarsimha and N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, reviewed the progress of the issue of family digital cards on Monday.

He directed the officials to take steps for the launch of the pilot project soon. The digital card, a multi-purpose one, could be utilised for the public distribution system, health and availing of other welfare schemes under implementation in the State.

The government is moving towards ‘One State, one card’ with the introduction of digital cards. The CM wanted officials to take steps to ensure that family digital card holders could avail the benefits of welfare schemes from anywhere. The card with the health profile of all family members could be utilised for healthcare services. The families on their part should update the details of new members and delete obsolete/ outdated information from time to time.

Mr. Revanth Reddy suggested having in place a mechanism at the district level for monitoring the use of family digital cards. He wanted the officials to study models under implementation in Rajasthan, Haryana and Karnataka where such cards had been issued after enumeration of families so that the benefits of the cards as well as the difficulties faced in the process could be studied.