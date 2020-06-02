Telangana govt. will rededicate itself for all-round progress of State: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid tributes at the Telangana Martyrs Memorial near Gun Park here on June 2, on the occasion of State Formation Day.

He later hoisted the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rao said whatever issues they had hoped the formation of the State would resolve, were being addressed. He announced that the government would rededicate itself for the all-round progress of the State and welfare of the people.

“At the time of State formation, the situation of agriculture and farmers was grim. But today, Telangana is at the top in the field of agriculture in the country. People used to face severe drinking water crisis in summers and today, with Mission Bhagiratha, that problem has been solved. The State has achieved significant progress in power, irrigation, education, health, industry, IT and other sectors and it is a matter of great satisfaction,” Mr. Rao said.

