Telangana Govt will continue efforts to remove encroachments from Musi riverbed and buffer zones, CM asserts

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that the Government will continue with its efforts to remove encroachments from Musi riverbed as well as the buffer zones and water bodies where there are rampant encroachments.

There would some loss politically

Mr. Reddy said he knew the depth of the problem and there could be some loss politically but ‘a solution has to be evolved in the interests of the generations to come’. The Chief Minister launched a trenchant attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao for trying to obstruct the Musi riverfront development using ‘hired groups’, but the Government was not prepared to back out from its efforts.

He charged the BRS Government with looting the State during their 10-year rule without caring for the people’s problems and invited them for a debate on the magnitude of encroachments in the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of different water bodies. “Lakes and tanks, once sources of drinking water, disappeared as well-to-do people built farm houses encroaching them. This cannot go on at the expense of the people’s well being,” he said.

Sewage from farm houses discharged into Osmansagar and Himayatsagar

The Chief Minister alleged that the farm houses of the likes of Mr. Rama Rao at Janwada, Mr. Harish Rao at Aziznagar, sons of BRS MLA Sabita Indra Reddy and other senior leaders including K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao were discharging sewerage from the farm houses into Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, the two drinking water reservoirs of Hyderabad. Residents faced the wrath of such encroachments. “This cannot be left at that and we are firm on removing encroachments on the water bodies,” he said.

He dared the BRS leaders for a debate on the magnitude of encroachments in full tank levels and buffer zones of water bodies and government lands where palatial buildings had come up. “Is it not during the previous Government? These people are afraid that buyers will pressurise them to refund their money and hence, the protests,” he said.

Mr. Revanth Reddy was equally critical of BJP MP Eatala Rajender who, he said, displayed the traces of his association with the BRS. “He (Mr. Rajender) is repeating what KTR and Mr. Harish Rao said a day earlier. Why are they worried when the Government is taking up a programme in the interests of the people?” he asked

Ready to seek ₹25,000 crore to improve Hyderabad amenities

Mr. Reddy said he was ready to accompany his Cabinet to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek ₹25,000 crore package to improve the amenities in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister expressed concern over how the polluted waters of Musi river were affecting the river water channels in Nalgonda district where people were already suffering because of fluoride problem. “Shall we allow the people to die?” he asked.

The Government, Mr. Revanth Reddy said, adopted a compassionate approach by showing alternatives to the families being relocated from Musi riverbed and buffer zones like providing two bedroom houses and ensuring admission of their children in the residential schools. Middle class people who were cheated at the hands of the BRS leaders and built their houses in the buffer zones would also be compensated for their losses.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy speaking about pollution in Musi River and its impact on people in Nalgonda, at the launch of pilot project of Family Digital Cards in Hyderabad on Thursday (October 3, 2024). | Video Credit: Ramakrishna G

Though the Government had been asking for suggestions from the opposition parties for better packages to the affected people, they were not forthcoming. “These two (Mr. KTR and Mr. Harish) ran away when there was debate on Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) in the assembly. They are now trying to provoke people against the Government as they are worried about their political gains,” he said.

