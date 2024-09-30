ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana govt. urged to prioritise rehabilitation over displacement for people affected by Musi riverfront project

Updated - September 30, 2024 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Civil society groups question urgency of riverfront demolitions, demand rehabilitation policy to protect rights of the affected, draw attention to education of children from such families

The Hindu Bureau

Civil society leaders speaking about the problems being faced by those being moved out of the Musi riverbed, in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Civil society groups on Monday demanded that rehabilitation be prioritised over demolition on the Musi riverbed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t confuse the actions of HYDRAA with Musi. They are two separate things. We want a project that has ‘river and the people’ and not ‘people vs. river’. It should be a people’s project where people are integral to the project,” said Brother Verghese Theckanath of Campaign for Housing and Tenurial Rights (CHATRI). He was seconded by members of different civil society organisations for demanding justice for people getting displaced owing to the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

“What is the urgency? The government should first plan rehabilitation before displacement. People are the primary stakeholders here. We need a public rehabilitation policy so that its fairness is known to others,” said Meera Sanghamitra.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is a replay of the Telugu Desam Party’s Nandanavanam Project mapped in 1997. There are 20,000 people living on the banks of the river; all their houses are being removed, and they are being displaced,” said Brother Verghese.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hamara mehnat kitna, hamara haq kitna (how much is our labour, how much is our right). This is the slogan of the people who are being displaced, as they are the builders of the city. These stakeholders have to be roped in for the project to succeed. Their right to life has to be protected,” said Jeevan Kumar of Human Rights Forum.

Among the speakers was Rakhiya Begum, who teaches at the St. Montfort PIN School. “I have been associated with the school from 1995. The children who live in the area need to be moved to a location where there are similar education facilities. The right to education of these children should not be affected,” Ms. Rakhiya Begum said, sharing how her life was closely linked to the Musi river.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US