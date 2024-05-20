Telangana govt. to take up repairs to Kaleshwaram barrages in line with NDSA’s recommendations

The State Government has resolved to take up repairs to the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, components of the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, in line with the recommendations made by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday, discussed the issue at length during its more than four-hour meeting and decided to go by the advice of technical experts. The Cabinet resolved in principle to explore options for construction of structures like rockfill dams as temporary measures to lift water from Medigadda and other barrages. The sinking of a few piers of the Medigadda barrage has raised concerns over the safety of the structure.

The Cabinet felt that though failures in the barrages surfaced in 2019 itself, the then BRS government did not take immediate steps to remedy the situation. “Our interest is to ensure that the huge public money spent on the project does not go waste and the interests of the farmers are protected at the same time,” Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and D. Sridhar Babu said.

The Ministers, accompanied by their colleague Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, briefed reporters on the proceedings of the Cabinet meeting. It was decided to release water from the barrages to avoid further damage and rope in Central agencies for carrying out repairs to the project components.

They said that Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was in touch with the Central Government as well as its agencies in this direction. “Water should be released and alternative arrangements should be made in accordance with the geophysical and geotechnical recommendations given by the experts. Advice of the experts will be followed in toto,” Mr. Sridhar Babu said.

It was resolved to ensure that recommendations of the Central agencies should be elicited in respect of the sustainability of the barrages so that scope for their restoration could be explored. “We will take recommendations of two Central agencies per each barrage,” Mr. Srinivas Reddy said.

The Ministers said the repair works would be entrusted to Central agencies and asserted that the expenditure in this regard should be borne by the construction agency. “The main opposition is shedding crocodile tears on the project as well as farmers’ issues. We appeal to farmers not to believe in their claims,” they said.

Formation Day celebrations

With Telangana set to complete 10 years of its carving out of erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh on June 2, 2014, the government has planned celebrations on a grand scale with approval from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Accordingly, it was proposed to hold a public meeting to felicitate Congress senior leader Sonia Gandhi, who played an instrumental role in the formation of Telangana.

All those who worked for the formation of a separate State would be felicitated the same day. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka moved a resolution to this effect during the Cabinet meeting, and it was unanimously approved. “The government will address a communique to the ECI seeking its permission to hold the celebrations,” Mr. Srinivas Reddy said.

