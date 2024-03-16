Telangana govt. to take up comprehensive caste survey with ₹150 crore

March 16, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana government has decided to launch a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (Kulaganana) to ascertain the socio-economic, educational, employment, political and caste status of the people across the State.

The caste survey has been proposed for effective planning and implementation of various socio-economic, employment and political opportunities for amelioration of problems of Backward Classes, SC and ST communities and other weaker sections of the State. The government has issued orders for taking up Kulaganana caste survey at a cost of ₹150 crore on Friday.

The order comes after a resolution passed by the Legislative Assembly in this direction based on the proposal forwarded by the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes favouring conduct of caste survey across the State. BC Welfare department principal secretary Burra Venkatesham said, in the order, that other modalities and operating guidelines for the exercise would be issued separately.

