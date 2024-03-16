GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana govt. to take up comprehensive caste survey with ₹150 crore

BC Welfare dept. issued orders in this regard on Friday

March 16, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rajeev M 6028

Telangana government has decided to launch a comprehensive door-to-door household survey (Kulaganana) to ascertain the socio-economic, educational, employment, political and caste status of the people across the State.

The caste survey has been proposed for effective planning and implementation of various socio-economic, employment and political opportunities for amelioration of problems of Backward Classes, SC and ST communities and other weaker sections of the State. The government has issued orders for taking up Kulaganana caste survey at a cost of ₹150 crore on Friday.

The order comes after a resolution passed by the Legislative Assembly in this direction based on the proposal forwarded by the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes favouring conduct of caste survey across the State. BC Welfare department principal secretary Burra Venkatesham said, in the order, that other modalities and operating guidelines for the exercise would be issued separately.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.