Telangana govt. to study housing schemes in different States ahead of Indiramma project launch  

The State government has decided to study housing schemes for the poor and weaker sections under implementation in different States before taking up the Indiramma housing scheme here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Energy) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has directed officials of the Housing department to visit different States in this regard and submit a comprehensive report. The government has decided to take up construction of 3,500 Indiramma houses in each constituency and necessary funds were provided in the Budget presented to the Legislature in February. Construction of Indiramma houses was part of fulfilling the six guarantees given by the Congress in the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections.

The Deputy Chief Minister, accompanied by Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, conducted a preparatory meeting with Revenue, Housing and Information & Public Relations departments on their budget proposals on Monday. The officials concerned should focus on the modalities like construction of houses and the process for selection of beneficiaries in different States, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the government was keen on promoting green energy, steps should be taken to make use of solar energy for those houses, Mr. Vikramarka said.

On the housing schemes, he said focus should be on construction of houses along the outer ring road (ORR) and regional ring road (RRR) in view of the rapid development in the Greater Hyderabad region. It was the responsibility of the Housing department to take steps to ensure that the poor and middle classes realise their dreams of owning houses, he said recalling the LIG, MIG and other houses constructed by the department in the past.

The Housing department officials should take steps to acquire lands around the ORR and proposed RRR for taking up construction of houses. Officials informed Mr.Vikramarka that three teams of officials were being sent to other States to study the housing models there. The teams would make a comprehensive study of the models in Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai before finalising their report.

The Deputy CM also enquired about the status of construction of the two bedroom houses taken up by the previous government led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Officials explained that the previous government had assured one lakh houses in the GHMC limits and completed 69,000 houses of which 65,000 were given to the beneficiaries.

Mr. Vikramarka sought to know about the status of pending Dharani applications with the Revenue department officials and they, in turn, wanted the government to allocate necessary funds for taking up digital survey of lands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.