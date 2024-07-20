Telangana Govt to set up Education Commission soon

Telangana government will soon set up an Education Commission, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said while discussing the issues in education with prominent academics and retired officers.

He said their valuable suggestions would be taken by the government seriously to improve education standards right from the Aanganwadi schools to the University level. The government was committed to quality and skill-based education, he told the academics who included retired professors Kodandaram, P.L. Vishweshwer Rao, Haragopal, Padmaja, Shanta Sinha and retired IAS officer Akunuri Murali and Aldas Janaiah.

The CM told them that filling up 11,000 teachers’ posts, conducting TET twice a year, and providing uniforms on the first day of school were part of that. He also shared his idea of semi-residential schools and residential schools in a different format. He also said the Vice Chancellors for various universities will be appointed soon.