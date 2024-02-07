Telangana govt to set up a dedicated help desk for youth living in USA and other countries

February 07, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the State government will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth, especially students, living abroad to ensure all their needs are met.

In a post on X (Formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister stated, “It is my assurance to all citizens of #Telangana - wherever on earth you are - the Congress government is there for you!: CM Sri @Revanth_Anumula”.

A day after news spread about the attack on a student from Hyderabad, Syed Mazhar Ali, in Chicago, USA, the CM said he was very disconcerted. This follows a fatal attack on B. Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I request Hon’ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly convey our concerns over safety of our students and citizens living there,” Mr. Reddy stated in the post.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT