Telangana Govt to set up a dedicated AI city, introduce internet as basic right

February 08, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Government has announced that one of the most significant forthcoming initiatives would be to introduce internet as basic right

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presented her traditional address to the joint sitting of the legislature on February 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Government will set up a dedicated AI city in 50 acres to 100 acres. The Government will position Hyderabad and Telangana as the AI capital of the country by inviting the top global and national technology companies to set up their AI Centres, said the State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in her traditional address to the joint sitting of the legislature on Thursday. 

The Government has also announced that one of the most significant forthcoming initiatives would be to introduce internet as basic right. She said that the the focus would not just be to create digital infrastructure, but also to make it accessible and affordable to all sections of society.

The Government accordingly planned to implement a thorough digital literacy programme to ensure that every household, regardless of its economic status or location, would be able to benefit from the rapid digital adoption of the opportunities that were arising.

