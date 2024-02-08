GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Govt to set up a dedicated AI city, introduce internet as basic right

The Government has announced that one of the most significant forthcoming initiatives would be to introduce internet as basic right

February 08, 2024 02:11 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presented her traditional address to the joint sitting of the legislature on February 8, 2024.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan presented her traditional address to the joint sitting of the legislature on February 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Government will set up a dedicated AI city in 50 acres to 100 acres. The Government will position Hyderabad and Telangana as the AI capital of the country by inviting the top global and national technology companies to set up their AI Centres, said the State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in her traditional address to the joint sitting of the legislature on Thursday. 

ALSO READ
Telangana govt to soon roll out ₹500-LPG cylinder, free power up to 200 units for homes: Governor 

The Government has also announced that one of the most significant forthcoming initiatives would be to introduce internet as basic right. She said that the the focus would not just be to create digital infrastructure, but also to make it accessible and affordable to all sections of society.

The Government accordingly planned to implement a thorough digital literacy programme to ensure that every household, regardless of its economic status or location, would be able to benefit from the rapid digital adoption of the opportunities that were arising.

ALSO READ
Telangana Govt to bring new paradigm to support Industries and Services sectors
Related Topics

Telangana / technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.