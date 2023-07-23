Telangana govt. to permanently scrap VRA system 

July 23, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government has decided to permanently scrap the Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) system, described as a residue of the feudal system by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The Chief Minister announced that the staff currently working as VRAs would be accommodated in the Revenue department by creating supernumerary posts. Following the recommendations made by the committee of Ministers, constituted to study the VRA system, the government would adjust the VRAs in Municipal Administration, Mission Bhagiratha, Irrigation and other departments, based on their qualifications and they would be made permanent employees in the respective departments.

He directed Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari to issue necessary orders in this direction on Monday. KCR announced this decision on Sunday during a review meeting on redeployment of VRAs in different departments. He said it was the responsibility of the government to provide job security to employees whose posts were becoming redundant in the course of time and the government had accordingly decided to scrap the VRA system on a permanent basis.

He said the VRA system came into existence following the progress made in the agriculture sector, necessitating employees to maintain the water supply situation and carry out other revenue related issues pertaining to villages. The posts had however lost their importance in the changed circumstances and hence, it was decided to create supernumerary posts in the Revenue department to accommodate them as permanent government employees.

The government, he reiterated, was committed to consider the issues pertaining to people working in the interest of society in a humanitarian way. The government had enhanced the salaries of the staff without being demanded by them as it would give utmost importance to “dignity of labour”.

VRAs who completed graduation and above and waiting for posting would be accommodated in the posts that would suit them, the CM said directing Revenue department secretary Naveen Mittal to finalise the modalities in this direction by Monday.

Compassionate appointments

Mr. Rao also announced that compassionate appointments would be made in the case of VRAs who completed 61 years. The government had also decided to provide employment to the kin of VRAs who died before attaining the age of 61 since the formation of the State. He directed the officials concerned to collect information pertaining to such VRAs so that necessary steps could be taken for giving employment to their kin.

30% fitment

The Chief Minister said that the State government would implement revised pay scales for contract and outsourcing staff working in the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) with 30% fitment. The decision would benefit over 4,000 staff working in the board.

