Telangana govt. to offer ₹500 per quintal bonus to farmers from next season

In a major boost to farmers, the Telangana government has decided to pay ₹500 bonus per quintal for fine rice cultivated by farmers from the forthcoming kharif season.

The State Cabinet, which met here on Monday, took a decision to this effect after elaborate discussion on the procurement of rabi food grain, amenities in educational institutions ahead of reopening of schools on June 12 and steps to be taken in respect of the interim report submitted by the National Dam Safety Authority on damages suffered by the components of Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project.

The discussion was confined to subjects of emergency and urgent nature in line with directions issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) as the model code is in effect in the State until June 4. Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, who briefed reporters about the Cabinet deliberations, said procurement of paddy cultivated during the rabi season was progressing at a brisk pace with more than 36 lakh metric tonne procured so far at minimum support price (MSP).

“Grain is procured from farmers at MSP and the amounts are being credited into the accounts of farmers within three days. This is an unprecedented development and farmers are happy with the government’s action,” Mr. Srinivas Reddy said.

Untimely rains had, however, affected the standing crop as well as the harvested ones which arrived in the markets, but the government was committed to procuring paddy till the last grain by paying MSP. Officials concerned were asked to enumerate losses incurred by farmers in some parts of the State and the reports were submitted to the government. “Farmers should not believe in the misleading statements being issued by “friends” as they are known for speaking lies,” he said in an indirect dig at the Opposition parties, the BRS in particular.

The government had also directed the officials concerned to keep stocks of seeds, fertilizers and other requirements of farmers ready as the kharif season was set to commence soon. Steps had been initiated to keep a check on the circulation of spurious seeds and fertilizers, and the officials concerned were directed to initiate stringent steps against those indulging in the sale of spurious seeds and fertilizers. Farmers were advised to purchase seeds and fertilizers sold by recognised companies rather than opting for loose sales.

Model schools

Mr. Sridhar Babu said the government has decided to improve infrastructure in State-run educational institutions and had accordingly sanctioned ₹600 crore in this direction. The Cabinet had approved release of ₹120 crore for taking up the remaining works in the schools so that there was qualitative and quantitative improvement in the schools by June 12, the day they are supposed to reopen.

“The education sector was among the most neglected during the previous government’s rule. As assured in our manifesto, we have initiated steps to create qualitative human resources,” he said.

