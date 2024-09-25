Telangana Govt to notify recruitment process for 35,000 vacant posts in a couple of months: CM

Telangana Government is gearing up to notify recruitment for 35,000 vacant Government posts in the next couple of months.

The Government has given appointment letters to 30,000 job seekers within 90 days of coming to power and notified recruitment process for another 35,000 posts through District Selection Committee (DSC) and public service commission keeping in view the large scale unemployment in the State. Youth who completed their graduation remained unemployed as no steps were taken in the last 10 years for filling the vacant posts and creating new ones, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said.

30 lakh graduates and 25 lakh non-graduates waited for employment opportunities

He said there were 30 lakh engineering and non-engineering graduates waiting for employment opportunities in addition to around 25 lakh non-graduates when the Congress Government took over the reins. “There were 55 lakh to 60 lakh qualified youth without jobs when we came to the Government as the previous Government did not provide any opportunities to them,” he said.

The State Government had decided to fill up vacant posts and are issuing notifications for the same, he said after formally launching skill development course for students undergoing engineering and other graduation courses in Hyderabad on Wednesday (September 25, 2024). But filling up 2 lakh posts would not mark an end to unemployment as there were scores of aspirants waiting for jobs. The Government had therefore focussed on honing the skills of the aspiring youth to make them job ready on a global scale.

“Some assume they have knowledge. But they cannot get jobs without having skills including the communication skills. There is no correlation between the degrees and required skills and hence, the demand supply gap,” he said.

Keeping this in view, the Government held frequent interaction with the industry to understand its needs so that youth could be trained accordingly. The Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI) sector holds huge employment potential and the Government had decided to train youth undergoing their studies in engineering and other graduation courses. “The BFSI sector will however not offer the course free of cost. The Government had roped in agencies like the EQUIPP and other firms for funding the requirement through corporate social responsibility,” he said adding plans were underway to introduce internship to students undergoing the courses so that they could secure jobs as soon as they complete their course.

The Chief Minister said unemployment led to various problems like youth getting attracted to drugs and ganja which had become a cause of the concern for the Government. Citing the example of Punjab where the drug menace was rampant, he said the Government had decided to curb the menace with an iron fist and had initiated steps in this direction. “Intelligence reports showed that engineering graduates are engaged in drug pedalling raising alarm in the Government,” he said.

