ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Govt to launch MSME policy today

Published - September 18, 2024 11:20 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

The stage is set for the launch of Telangana government’s MSME Policy on Wednesday (September 18, 2024). | Photo Credit: N Ravi Kumar

Telangana government is set to launch its MSME Policy on Wednesday (September 18, 2024). The policy for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMSEs) will be the first major policy initiative of the State government after Revanth Reddy-led Congress party assumed office in December 2023.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu scheduled to participate in the launch in Hyderabad. The policy would address the issues experienced by the MSME sector - which is the backbone of economy, as per official communication.

Industry leaders, including CII Telangana chairman Sai D Prasad and FTCCI president Suresh Kumar Singhal, are in the audience

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US