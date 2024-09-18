GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Govt to launch MSME policy today

Published - September 18, 2024 11:20 am IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
The stage is set for the launch of Telangana government’s MSME Policy on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

The stage is set for the launch of Telangana government's MSME Policy on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

Telangana government is set to launch its MSME Policy on Wednesday (September 18, 2024). The policy for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMSEs) will be the first major policy initiative of the State government after Revanth Reddy-led Congress party assumed office in December 2023.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu scheduled to participate in the launch in Hyderabad. The policy would address the issues experienced by the MSME sector - which is the backbone of economy, as per official communication.

Industry leaders, including CII Telangana chairman Sai D Prasad and FTCCI president Suresh Kumar Singhal, are in the audience

