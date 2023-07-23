Telangana Govt. to give ₹1 lakh financial assistance to minorities with 100% subsidy

July 23, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government has decided to provide ₹ 1 lakh financial assistance with 100% subsidy to minorities on the lines of backward classes.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect and the State Government has issued orders on extending financial assistance to minorities on July 23. Accordingly, guidelines were issued for selection of beneficiaries under the scheme. Minorities Welfare secretary Syed Omar Jaleel said, so that applications that were received in the Financial Year 2022-23, but which were pending, would be considered for the current financial year for sanction of 100% direct subsidy.

Fresh applications would be called for from Christian applicants and the scheme would be executed through the Telangana State Christian Minorities Finance Corporation. The subsidy would be applicable to one beneficiary from each family covered under the scheme. The applicants should be in the age group 21 to 55 as on June 2, 2023 and their annual income should not exceed ₹1.5 lakh a year in rural areas and ₹2 lakh in urban areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selection of the beneficiaries would be completed by the district level monitoring committee/district level screening cum selection committee headed by the district collector. The district collectors should take the approval of the district in-charge minister for the district as a whole and the list of selected beneficiaries should be displayed in the TSMFC website.

Announcing the scheme, the Chief Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to work for poverty alleviation cutting across caste and religious lines. Government had launched several schemes in the interest of different communities. It was committed to ensure the development of minority communities on education, employment and other sectors. The schemes launched by the Government to continue the “Ganga Jamuna Tehjeeb” were yielding fruitful results and their effective implementation would continue in future too.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT