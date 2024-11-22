Telangana govt to form joint consultative committee on industries with CII

Formation of a joint consultative committee on industries with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and launch of new policies on Global Capability Centres (GCC), IT as well as Industries are under consideration of the Telangana government.

“We will immediately do it... within a week,” Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu said on Friday (November 22) responding to CII Telangana leader C. Shekar Reddy’s suggestion to set up the committee on the lines of one in Kerala. Special chief secretary-Industries and CII leaders will be part of the committee that is expected to serve as a forum and resolution mechanism of issues concerning industries.

GCC policy

Addressing CII Southern Region Council members, who are here for the 5th meeting of the CII-SR Council 2024-25, Mr. Sridhar Babu said Telangana will also introduce a policy on Global Capability Centres (GCC). The policy is bound to be closely watched for the measures the government proposes to consolidate Hyderabad’s position as a preferred destination for several globally leading firms, especially in Life Sciences and BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) sectors, to establish their GCCs.

Telangana IT and Industries policy soon

The new GCC policy is set to be launched “very soon”, he said, while also announcing that the Telangana government will launch new IT and Industries policies shortly. To a suggestion from a CII Telangana leader on the need for a makeover of several old industrial estates/parks in Hyderabad, he said industries should consider relocating their units outside the city. The government will extend assistance, he added.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, he said the Congress government, in the 10 months of coming to power in the State, had initiated several measures of importance to industries, including the launch of a policy for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), setting up of the Young India Skills University on a public-private partnership mode and is committed to growth of food processing industry to lift the rural economy.