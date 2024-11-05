GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana govt to establish food safety labs in Warangal, Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad: Health Minister

Only one lab in service from the past 53 years. Health Minister cautions of stricter action if establishments commit severe violations

Published - November 05, 2024 05:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha during a food safety programme at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 5, 2024).

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha during a food safety programme at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 5, 2024). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana is set to strengthen its food safety infrastructure with the establishment of three new food safety laboratories in Mahabubnagar, Warangal, and Nizamabad. Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha made the announcement on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) during a programme titled ‘Food Safety: Ensuring Quality through Compliance’ held by the Food Safety Department at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare in Hyderabad.

Number of FBOs surged across Telangana in five decades

“Currently, Telangana operates with a single food safety lab, located in Nacharam, which has been in service since 1971. In the last five decades, the number of restaurants and Food Business Operators (FBOs) in Hyderabad and across the state has surged significantly, while the Nacharam lab has remained the sole facility dedicated to food safety,” the minister highlighted.

Hygiene hazards in Hyderabad’s dining dens

Each district to have a food safety officer

In addition to the new labs, the minister also outlined plans to appoint dedicated food safety officers in each of Telangana’s 33 districts. “Each district will have an office under the district collector, staffed by two Food Safety Officers working alongside a designated officer,” he said, encouraging the public to report food safety concerns directly to these officers.

Stricter action for severe violations

Recognising the exponential growth of eateries and food businesses, the minister assured that the State will increase staffing within the Food Safety department to keep up with rising inspection demands. “Our inspections aim not to victimise business owners, but to raise awareness about the critical importance of hygiene and sanitation,” he said, noting that while notices will be issued to establishments failing to meet standards, stricter action will follow for those committing severe violations.

R.V. Karnan, Commissioner of Food Safety, reiterated the government’s dual focus on enforcement and education. “Through our inspections in Hyderabad and beyond, we are not only identifying violations but also sensitising establishments to food safety regulations,” he said.

As part of the programme, the minister distributed quality certificates to restaurant owners and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certificates to street food vendors.

Published - November 05, 2024 05:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / food safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.