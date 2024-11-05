Telangana govt to establish food safety labs in Warangal, Mahbubnagar and Nizamabad: Health Minister

Telangana is set to strengthen its food safety infrastructure with the establishment of three new food safety laboratories in Mahabubnagar, Warangal, and Nizamabad. Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha made the announcement on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) during a programme titled ‘Food Safety: Ensuring Quality through Compliance’ held by the Food Safety Department at the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare in Hyderabad.

Number of FBOs surged across Telangana in five decades

“Currently, Telangana operates with a single food safety lab, located in Nacharam, which has been in service since 1971. In the last five decades, the number of restaurants and Food Business Operators (FBOs) in Hyderabad and across the state has surged significantly, while the Nacharam lab has remained the sole facility dedicated to food safety,” the minister highlighted.

Each district to have a food safety officer

In addition to the new labs, the minister also outlined plans to appoint dedicated food safety officers in each of Telangana’s 33 districts. “Each district will have an office under the district collector, staffed by two Food Safety Officers working alongside a designated officer,” he said, encouraging the public to report food safety concerns directly to these officers.

Stricter action for severe violations

Recognising the exponential growth of eateries and food businesses, the minister assured that the State will increase staffing within the Food Safety department to keep up with rising inspection demands. “Our inspections aim not to victimise business owners, but to raise awareness about the critical importance of hygiene and sanitation,” he said, noting that while notices will be issued to establishments failing to meet standards, stricter action will follow for those committing severe violations.

R.V. Karnan, Commissioner of Food Safety, reiterated the government’s dual focus on enforcement and education. “Through our inspections in Hyderabad and beyond, we are not only identifying violations but also sensitising establishments to food safety regulations,” he said.

As part of the programme, the minister distributed quality certificates to restaurant owners and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certificates to street food vendors.